Austria sets out plan to reopen many sectors in mid-May

BERLIN (AP) — Austria plans to reopen restaurants, bars, hotels, cultural and sports facilities on May 19 after several months of restrictions and closures, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Friday.

Announcing the plan for a wide-ranging relaxation of coronavirus curbs, Kurz said that people wanting to use the facilities that are reopening will have to be tested or vaccinated, or to have recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

He said that some other restrictions will remain in place: a maximum 10 people per table will be allowed outside restaurants and four adults per table inside. And there will be limits on how many people can use gyms, for example.

Cultural and sports events will be allowed with a maximum 1,500 spectators indoors and 3,000 outdoors — with masks and assigned seats.

“These steps toward opening are happening with strict safety concepts, but they are happening and that is the good news,” Kurz said.

He pointed to Austria’s accelerating vaccination campaign and said authorities aim to loosen restrictions further by July 1, for example allowing wedding parties and events without assigned seats.