This baby was finally reunited with her mother, nearly two months after the February earthquake in Turkey.
Its creators say the mammoth meatball is meant to fire up public debate about cultivated meat. Livestock doesn’t need to be killed to produce it.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy.
When smoke began billowing out of a migrant detention center in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Venezuelan migrant Viangly Infante P…
Finland has received the green light to join NATO after Turkey ratified the Nordic country's membership. However, a few more steps and procedu…
King Charles III has arrived in Germany for his first foreign trip as Britain's monarch. The new king is hoping to cement his country’s improv…
