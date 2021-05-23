Bangladeshi journalist known for unearthing graft gets bail

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A court in Bangladesh on Sunday awarded conditional bail to a journalist known for her strong reporting on official corruption amid protests at home and abroad calling for her release.

Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper, has been held in detention since her arrest on Monday.

Her lawyer, Ehsanul Haque Shomaji, said Islam must surrender her passport before bail is granted.

Prosecution lawyer Abdullah Abu did not object to the bail request, and both sides told reporters that Magistrate Baki Billah mentioned in his order that mass media play a supporting role in democracy.

Islam was arrested after she allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines, while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process, according to case documents seen by The Associated Press.

She faces charges of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a possible death penalty. Media and human rights groups criticized the arrest and demanded her unconditional release.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on Thursday regretted the arrest and said Islam would get a fair justice.