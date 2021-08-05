Bank of England buoyant on UK growth as it holds rates

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England opted Thursday to keep its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% as it painted a fairly rosy picture about the near-term prospects for the British economy following the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

In a statement accompanying its decision, the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee said “a waning impact” from COVID-19 would boost demand growth and help the British economy reach its pre-pandemic level by the end of the year.

The committee also maintained the bank's monetary stimulus at current levels though one of its eight members voted to reduce the level of asset purchases from 875 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) to 830 billion. The decision to keep rates unchanged was unanimous.

In its quarterly economic projections, the bank said the British economy is set to rebound by 7.25% this year, unchanged from its previous projection. However, it modestly upgraded its forecast for next year to 6% from 5.75%

The bank said growth is expected to slow toward more normal rates, partly reflecting lower government spending as many pandemic programs, such as a salary support scheme, end.