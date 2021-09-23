Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns over inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning Thursday that inflation is set to be double its target rate by the end of his year largely as a result of a sharp spike in energy prices.

The decision from the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was unanimous, though two members voted to start reining in the bank's stimulus program, which aimed to keep borrowing rates low in financial markets.

In the minutes for the committee's meeting, the panel said developments over the past month had “strengthened” the case for some tightening of monetary policy in order to meet the central bank’s 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term. However, it noted that “considerable uncertainties remain."

Inflation in the U.K., which is currently running at 3.2%, is expected to hit 4% in the fourth quarter of this year and stay around that level into 2022. The rate-setting panel has in the past allowed inflation to run above target for quite a while if it perceives price pressures to be temporary.

Though the committee conceded that the rise in inflation could become embedded in the economy through higher wages, for example, it said its central expectation is that “current elevated global cost pressures will prove transitory.”