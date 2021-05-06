Bank of England maintains rates, boosts growth expectations

Though the U.K. had Europe's highest virus-related death toll at more than 127,500, its vaccine rollout has been successful compared with its European peers. By Wednesday, around 52% of the British population had received at least one dose of vaccine with around a quarter getting two.

“A fast and effective vaccine rollout meant that many individuals might feel safe to return to pre-COVID spending behaviour, supplemented by considerable pent-up demand from the earlier periods of restrictions,” the committee said, according to minutes of their meeting.

The U.K. is in the midst of lifting lockdown restrictions and there are hopes that many of the social curbs could be gone by the summer.

As a result, the bank expects growth to really start rebounding from the second quarter of 2021, although activity will remain close to 5%, below its level before the pandemic struck in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“GDP is expected to recover strongly to pre-COVID levels over the remainder of this year in the absence of most restrictions on domestic economic activity," the committee said.

But it warned of “downside risks to the economic outlook” from a potential resurgence of the virus and the possibility that new variants may be resistant to the vaccine.

