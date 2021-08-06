Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

“There are objective reasons regarding the economical situation at the club and an investment of that volume with the contract of Messi was risky,” Laporta said. “We wanted to assume those risks, but when we realized the real situation of the club after the audit, it meant that we would have put the club in great risk.”

He said Messi and the club did everything to make the contract work but it wasn't possible without hurting Barcelona's finances. The first deal rejected by the league was a two-year contract payable in five years, and the second was a five-year contract.

"There comes a moment when you need to say ‘enough’. You need to analyze rigorously with a cold head and look at the numbers," Laporta said. "And in the Spanish league we have to abide by the rules. We think they could be more flexible, but that’s not an excuse, we knew the regulation. We couldn't abide by it because of the inheritance we had.”

Laporta said Barcelona’s losses doubled from about 200 million euros ($235 million) to 400 million euros ($475 million). The club's debt recently was at more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), and that wasn’t only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no margin after a calamitous situation that was all down to the previous board of administration,” he said.