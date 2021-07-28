Basketball diplomacy: US, Iran meet on court at Tokyo Games

The Olympics also tend to create moments that likely wouldn’t happen in the political world. Earlier this week, Shahintab shook hands with the coach of the Czech Republic after a game; that coach, Ronen Ginzburg, is from Israel — a nation that Iran does not recognize.

If political leaders from Iran and Israel shook hands, it would be front-page news. At the Olympics, it happened without fanfare.

“We're just here to play basketball," Iran center Hamed Haddadi said.

Even amid decades of political rhetoric, the U.S. and Iran have shown that athletes from those nations can coexist.

Wrestlers from the U.S. went to Iran in 1998, where they were surrounded in the streets — in a good way. Wrestling is extremely popular in Iran, so when that group of U.S. wrestlers ventured out to shop they found themselves shaking hands and taking pictures. There have been other wrestling events involving the nations since, all with similar receptions from both sides.

“Once you get to the politicians, that sort of thing, it becomes much more complicated: self-interests, ideologies and personal agendas,” Popovich said. “But the people generally get along, appreciate each other, no matter what country you’re talking about. I really believe that. I’ve always believed that.”