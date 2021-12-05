 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Belarus alleges airspace violation; Ukraine calls claim fake

  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus on Sunday protested what it said was a Ukrainian helicopter's intrusion into its airspace amid rising tensions between the two neighbors, a claim that Ukraine immediately rejected.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said it summoned a Ukrainian military attache to lodge a formal protest over a Ukrainian military helicopter that it said flew 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) Saturday into the territory of Belarus.

Ukrainian Border Service denied the reported airspace violation, noting that helicopter and drone flights in the area were part of efforts to strengthen protections for the country's 1,084-kilometer (672-mile) border with Belarus. Ukraine launched drills involving 8,000 troops to train for fending off potential threats from its neighbor.

But Belarus argued that the Ukrainian military exercises, along with alleged increasing violations of the country's airspace by Ukrainian aircraft and “accusatory rhetoric” by Kyiv, have raised a potential security threat.

People are also reading…

Tensions have escalated between Belarus and the European Union over an influx of migrants, with the 27-nation bloc accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government of waging a “hybrid attack” against the bloc using desperate migrants as pawns. The EU says Belarus is tricking them into trying to cross into EU members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. Belarusian authorities have denied the accusations and shot back at the EU, accusing it of failing to offer safe passage to migrants.

The relations between Ukraine and Belarus also have increasingly worsened at a time when tensions are high over Ukrainian and Western fears that Russia could invade Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have charged that Russia, an ally of Belarus, could use the Belarusian territory to launch an attack on Ukraine.

Russia denied having any plans to attack Ukraine but Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded guarantees from the West blocking NATO's expansion to Ukraine. The Kremlin said Putin will push for such guarantees in a video call with U.S. President Joe Biden set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide.

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Tuesday applied freshly adopted regulations and declared an area along the nation's border with Belarus off-limits to everyone except residents and people who live, work or study in the designated no-access zone.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback

Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback

Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the omicron variant.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tuba Christmas players perform Joy to the World

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News