Belarus arrests 3 journalists in continuing media crackdown

The West has responded to the crackdown by imposing sanctions on Belarus. The European Union ramped up the restrictions after Belarus in May diverted a passenger jet to Minsk to arrest a dissident journalist. The government in neighboring Lithuania has accused Belarusian authorities of organizing a flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa in retaliation.

Lukashenko, who has ordered to halt cooperation with the EU on stemming illegal migration, said Monday that Belarus could contain the flow of migrants if the bloc rolls back the sanctions.

“They have introduced sanctions to strangle us," Lukashenko said. "They take such action against the Belarusian people and they want us to protect them — listen, it's really weird. If you want us to help you, don’t put a noose around our neck.”

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko’s main challenger in the August 2020 election, was forced to leave Belarus under official pressure immediately after the vote. She was in Washington on Monday for meetings with officials and U.S. House members to rally support for the Belarusian opposition.

“They have the power, they have weapons and they have been trying to silence people,” Tsikhanouskaya said. “But we have been standing up to them for a year.”

