Belarus journalist on trial over report on protester's death

Barysevich's report contested that assertion. She spoke to a doctor who treated Bandarenka and cited medical documents indicating that the protester had head wounds, a brain injury and multiple other injuries and no trace of alcohol in his blood. The doctor, Artyom Sorokin, went on trial alongside Barysevich.

They face up to three years in prison if convicted on charges of revealing personal data, even though Bandarenka's mother had asked Barysevich to reveal the information about her son's condition.

Amnesty International has declared Barysevich and Sorokin prisoners of conscience.

The Moskovsky District Court in Minsk closed the trial for the public despite Barysevich's call to make it open.

“I want this trial to be open,” Barysevich said in a statement before the hearings. “For the first time, I would visit a court not as a journalist but as a defendant in a cage, but that doesn’t prevent me from believing in justice.”

Barysevich's trial opened a day after another two Belarusian journalists were convicted of violating public order and sentenced to two years in prison after they covered a protest against Lukashenko.