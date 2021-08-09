 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belarus leader accuses opposition of plotting a coup
0 Comments
AP

Belarus leader accuses opposition of plotting a coup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian leader on Monday charged that the opposition was plotting a coup in the runup to last year's presidential election that triggered a monthslong wave of mass protests demanding his resignation.

President Alexander Lukashenko held his annual press conference on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the vote that handed him a sixth term in office but was denounced by the opposition and the West as rigged.

In his opening remarks, Lukashenko defended the election and accused the opposition of preparing a coup.

“We back then carried out preparation for the election and the election itself in the conditions of total transparency and democratization of political life,” Lukashenko said. “The difference was only that some were preparing for fair election, and others called for bashing the authorities — for a coup.”

Belarus was shaken by months of protests triggered by Lukashenko’s re-election, the largest of which drew up to 200,000 people. Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with a relentless crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been jailed or forced to leave the country.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for 27 years, has denounced his opponents as foreign stooges and accused the U.S. and its allies of plotting to overthrow his government.

The authorities have ramped up their crackdown on dissent in recent weeks, targeting independent journalists and democracy activists in hundreds of raids.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home
World

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.

+14
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam
World

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles isn't going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that.

+3
Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea
World

Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News