Belarus leader announces vote on a new constitution in 2022

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Tuesday announced a referendum on a new constitution to be held in February 2022 and vowed not to let the opposition come to power, a move analysts say could further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests.

President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday a new constitution had been drafted that redistributes powers between the main branches of the government and establishes a new governing body — the All-Belarus People’s Assembly.

“The changes are aimed at making the Constitution more harmonized and balanced by redistributing the powers of the president, the parliament and the government and establishing a constitutional status for the All-Belarus People's Assembly,” Lukashenko said.

He didn't offer details about the proposed bill or the role that the All-Belarus People's Assembly would assume — there is currently no such governing body in Belarusian law but there is a parliament already.

Lukashenko has said earlier that he would step down as president — a post he has occupied for over a quarter century — once the new constitution is adopted, but in recent months he stopped mentioning such a possibility.