Belarus leader bristles at criminal complaint in Germany

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian leader on Friday bristled at a criminal complaint filed against him in Germany over his violent crackdown on protests that broke out after his disputed re-election in August.

President Alexander Lukashenko charged that “heirs of fascism” were in no position to judge him. His remarks came two days before Belarus and other ex-Soviet nations celebrate Victory Day, marking the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

“Who are you to judge me?” Lukashenko said. “They are the heirs of the generation that unleashed that war.”

Four German lawyers told the media this week they have filed a complaint against Lukashenko and state security forces with Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe on behalf of 10 Belarusians who said they were victims of torture. They cited universal jurisdiction laws that allow Germany to prosecute crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.