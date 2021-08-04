Belarus Olympic runner who feared going home lands in Vienna

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said a feud with team officials made her feel she could not safely return home arrived in Austria on Wednesday, part of a journey that could see her settle in Europe to avoid reprisals from her authoritarian government.

After a stopover in Vienna, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is expected to travel to Poland, which granted her a humanitarian visa. In a dramatic standoff at the Tokyo Games, the runner said team officials tried to force her to fly home early after she criticized them, and some European countries stepped in to offer assistance.

It's not clear what's next for the 24-year-old — either in her sporting life or her personal one. Before she left Japan, she said she hoped to continue her running career but that safety was her immediate priority. Her husband fled Belarus shortly after his wife said she would not be returning, and Poland has also offered him a visa.

“We are very happy that she is here safe,” said Magnus Brunner, a top Austrian government official, after Tsimanouskaya's plane arrived on Wednesday afternoon from Tokyo. “But she is scared about her future and about her family.”

At the airport, the runner was protected by Austrian police officers, public broadcaster ORF reported. Brunner said she has not asked for asylum in Austria.