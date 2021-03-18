Belarus opposition leader urges talks with authorities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The leader of Belarus' political opposition announced a nationwide online vote about starting mediated talks with government authorities to end the political crisis that has engulfed the country since authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko's election to a sixth term last summer.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against Lukashenko in August and drew widespread popular support, said in a video statement that “there is a crisis in the country, and we can only resolve it through talks with international mediation.”

She urged Belarusians to take part in an online vote for “talks with those representatives of the regime that are prepared to think about the future and make mature decisions rather than drawing the crisis out to a point of a total disaster.”

Tsikhanouskaya said the votes of Belarusians "will help get decisive steps” from international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to mediate the talks with Lukashenko’s government.

“They are ready to organize a platform (for the talks) and act as mediators, as well as to force the regime to negotiate,” the opposition leader said in a video recorded in Lithuania, where she sought refuge after leaving Belarus under pressure from the authorities.