Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

Belarusian authorities have ramped up action against NGOs and independent media, with more than 200 raids of offices and apartments of activists and journalists so far this month, according to the Viasna human rights center.

The independent Regionalnaya Gazeta (Regional Newspaper) said Friday it was forced to halt publication following the raid of its office in Maladzyechna, 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of the Belarusian capital, Minsk, and the arrest of several of its journalists. Another journalist, photographer Ksenia Halubovich, was arrested Friday while she was taking pictures at a children's hospice in Minsk.

Thirty-two Belarusian journalists in total are in custody, either awaiting trial or serving their sentences.

“The continued harassment of media and journalists in retaliation for their work shows yet again the deliberate intention to stomp out open debate and any views on issues of concern to citizens that are critical of the authorities,” said Teresa Ribeiro, the media freedom representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.