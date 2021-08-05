Belarus sprinter: Grandmother advised her not to return home

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals at home after criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games said Thursday that her grandmother advised her not to return to Belarus but she urged her fellow citizens “not to be afraid.”

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left the Games and arrived in Poland on Wednesday, days after she accused team officials of trying to force her to fly back to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. She told reporters Thursday that the officials told her to say she was injured and had to go home early, but she refused.

Meanwhile, back home, her criticism on social media of how her team was being managed set off a massive backlash in state-run media. Her grandmother told her by phone there were reports on television that she was mentally ill and said it was best for her to not return.

At a news conference in Warsaw on Thursday, Tsimanouskaya thanked people who supported her during the dramatic standoff.

“It was the whole world, and these people make me much stronger,” she said.

She also had a message for her fellow Belarusians.

“I want to tell all Belarusians not to be afraid and if they’re under pressure, speak out,” the runner said.