Belarus: Staff of popular news site in detention after raids

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ten employees of a popular news site in Belarus that was raided and blocked by authorities this week remain in detention, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said Wednesday.

Three journalists and seven managers and support staff from Tut.by were held overnight in a Minsk detention center notorious for housing political prisoners in harsh conditions, the association said. None of them has seen a lawyer so far and the legal status of the 10 remained unclear, it said.

Belarusian authorities on Tuesday blocked Tut.by, raided its offices and the homes of several staff members. Officials maintained the news site, arguably the most popular one in Belarus, violated media laws by publishing content on behalf of BYSOL, a foundation that helps victims of political repression but lacks proper state registration.

The authorities also accused Tut.by of tax evasion and launched a criminal probe of the site’s top staff members, who could face charges that carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.