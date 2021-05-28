Belarusian leader heads to Russia amid showdown with EU

The 66-year-old Belarusian ruler has faced months of protests following his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition rejected as rigged. He has responded with a wide-ranging crackdown, with more than 35,000 people arrested since the protests began and thousands beaten. The West has responded by slapping sanctions on Belarusian officials involved in the vote-rigging and repressions against protesters.

Amid Western pressure, Lukashenko has relied on political and financial support from his main ally, Russia.

The two ex-Soviet nations have a union agreement envisaging close economic, political and military ties, and Moscow has helped buttress Belarus' Soviet-style economy with cheap energy supplies and loans. The ties, however, often have been strained with Lukashenko scolding Moscow for trying to force him to relinquish control over prized economic assets and eventually abandon Belarus' independence.

In the past, the Belarusian leader often has tried to play the West against Moscow, raising the prospect of a rapprochement with the EU and the United States to wring more subsidies and concessions out of Moscow.