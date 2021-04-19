 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belgian Olympians get priority vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
0 comments
AP

Belgian Olympians get priority vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Olympians traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Games were promised priority treatment for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

The Belgian Olympic Committee said its 177 Olympic and 55 Paralympic athletes will get vaccine shots while most of the adult population of their age must still wait.

The Olympics are set to open on July 23.

“Because of the small group of athletes, the decision will have as good as no impact on the overall vaccination campaign,” the committee said in a statement.

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA helicopter breaks records with flight on Mars

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+26
Coronavirus hug image named World Press Photo of the Year
World

Coronavirus hug image named World Press Photo of the Year

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A photo symbolizing “love and compassion” of an 85-year-old Brazilian woman getting her first embrace in five months from a nurse through a transparent “hug curtain” was named the World Press Photo of the Year on Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News