Belgium holds day of mourning in wake of deadly flooding

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium held a day of mourning Tuesday for the victims of last week’s devastating floods, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her second visit to the region worst hit by the disaster that left nearly 200 people dead in the two nations.

The Belgian king and queen visited the eastern town of Verviers to console people who had lost loved ones or most of their possessions as torrents swept through villages in eastern Belgium, taking at least 31 lives.

“We will not abandon you,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote in a letter published in local newspapers. “We will do everything possible to support you.”

Some 70 people are still missing or have been unable to be contacted after massive rains turned streets in eastern Belgium into deadly torrents of water, mud and debris. Flags flew at half staff and at noon, sirens wailed throughout the nation, followed by a moment of silence.

Help is pouring in from across the nation and some 10,000 volunteer workers have offered to visit the hilly region to start the cleanup once the waters have receded enough.