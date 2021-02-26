Belgium prolongs major restrictions as virus cases rise

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government will not approve new COVID-19 relaxations for at least another week after health authorities warned Friday that the number of coronavirus infections is rising, probably due in part to the fast-spreading variant first found in Britain.

Until a few days ago, expectations were that Belgium would finally start scaling down major virus-control measures. But the uptick in new confirmed cases and especially an increase in hospital admissions persuaded Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to call for at least a one-week delay.

“The figures are rising everywhere," De Cross said. "It forces us to remain extremely careful, especially because we know there are such dangerous variants."

“We are calling a one-week timeout to avoid taking decisions that would waste our gains of the past weeks," he said.

Figures released Friday showed that 2,294 new confirmed cases are appearing on average daily in Belgium, a rise of 24% over the previous 7-day period. Hospital admissions were rising sharply over the past few days.