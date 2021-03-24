Belgium reverts to tighter Easter lockdown amid virus spike

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is reintroducing a strict lockdown in response to a surge of new COVID-19 infections, with the government saying Wednesday that schools would close and residents would have limited access to nonessential businesses.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the virus variant first identified in Britain is taking a heavy toll on the nation's health. Confirmed new cases in Belgium increased 40% over the last week and hospital admissions rose 28% following a long stable period.

According to the government, COVID-19 infections are doubling every two weeks in Belgium now, with most clusters detected in schools and workplaces.

“It's difficult to take such a decision, and for many it will be a disappointment," De Croo said after an emergency meeting with regional leaders. “But I'm convinced that we are going to break this third wave."

Under the government's new order, schools and universities will no longer hold in-person classes beginning Monday, although kindergartens will remain open. Exams can still be held in the week before the Easter holidays and the government's goal is to resume in-person teaching on April 19 after the school break.