Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-running Israeli prime minister, could be ousted in days after rivals agree to work on unity government

A short while after Bennett spoke, Netanyahu made a statement of his own in which he denounced the Yamina party leader as a man who cared about nothing other than becoming prime minister.

Reminding Israelis that before the March election Bennett had said he would not sit in a government led by Lapid, Netanyahu said his right-wing rival's principles did not have the weight of a feather.

Bennett was trying to pull off the "deception of the century," Netanyahu said.

It is widely expected that any unity agreement would see the position of prime minister rotate with Bennett going first and Lapid second.

It's an unusual arrangement, one made unique by the fact that Bennett's party won only seven seats in the last election. But his party became one of the kingmakers in Israeli politics, as both Netanyahu and the pro-"change" bloc tried to woo Bennett, needing his seven seats to get them closer to the 61-seat majority needed to form a government in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.