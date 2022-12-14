Bernard Arnault has passed Elon Musk to become the world's richest person. So who is he?

Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, has just become the first European to top Bloomberg's list of the world's richest people, relegating Elon Musk to second place.
Now worth $171 billion, Arnault's wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO's $164 billion fortune on Tuesday, according to the
Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Arnault had already ousted Musk from the top spot on Forbes' list of "Real Time Billionaires" last week.
Bernard Arnault, billionaire and chairman of LVMH, has risen to the top of the global rich lists this month.
Nathan Laine/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Musk's net worth has tumbled by $107 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Arnault's wealth, which stems from his controlling stake in LVMH, has suffered a more modest $7 billion decline.
The divergence is partly down to the stock performance of the companies in which the pair own shares. Musk's purchase of Twitter hasn't helped either. Still, he is in no imminent danger of falling further down the list: His fortune remains comfortably bigger than that of Indian industrialist Gautam Adani ($125 billion) and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($116 billion), who rank third and fourth on Bloomberg's list.
While Tesla's share price has plummeted 54% this year, LVMH stock has held steady, supported by robust sales in the United States and Europe. The luxury market has remained relatively steady this year, even as surging inflation has led less-affluent shoppers to change their spending habits. LVMH has a market value of €362.4 billion ($386 billion).
Keeping a low profile
Born in Roubaix in the north of France in 1949, Arnault graduated from the prestigious École Polytechnique, an engineering school in Paris. He began his career in the family-owned construction company, Ferret-Savinel, becoming chairman in 1978 after successive promotions.
Six years later, he got wind that the French government was looking for a new investor to take over Boussac Saint-Freres. The bankrupt textile group owned a key asset: Christian Dior, a celebrated French fashion house.
Arnault bought control of the group, returning it to profitability and embarking on a strategy to develop the world's leading luxury goods company. "In the process, he reinvigorated Christian Dior as the cornerstone of the new organization," according to a biography on the LVMH website.
Arnault bought a controlling stake in LVMH in 1989, two years after the group was formed by the merger of Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy. He has been chairman and CEO of the company ever since.
Although his own name may not be immediately recognizable to many, the brands that Arnault has been instrumental in growing — from Christian Dior to Dom Pérignon — have become household names.
Over the past three decades, Arnault has turned LVMH into a luxury goods powerhouse with 75 labels selling wine, spirits, fashion, leather goods, perfumes, cosmetics, watches, jewelery, luxury travel and hotel stays. He opened China's first Louis Vuitton store in Beijing in 1992.
In January 2021, the group completed its $15.8 billion takeover of iconic US jeweler Tiffany & Co, the luxury industry's biggest ever acquisition.
Arnault's philanthropic endeavors are pursued mainly through LVMH, which focuses its patronage on arts and culture. In 2019, the group
donated €200 million ($212 million) to help rebuild Notre Dame after a massive fire ripped through the Paris cathedral.
Arnault has long held the title of Europe's richest person, but the 73-year old keeps a much lower profile than Musk and isn't personally active on any major social media platforms. In October, he told the LVMH-owned Radio Classique that he
sold his private jet because he had been Twitter-shamed over his frequent use of the plane.
Arnault is married and has five children, all of whom currently work at LVMH or one of its brands, according to Bloomberg.
Richest people in the world
Elon Musk, the co-founder of car and sustainable energy company Tesla; Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance; Donald Bren, the majority stakeholder of real estate giant The Irvine Company — these are all among the top 100 richest people in the world.
Some of the people on this list headed companies that built technology empires, invented sophisticated online tools, transformed businesses into global conglomerates, or turned a relatively small investment into a fortune. Others were handed their wealth by birth, given massive unearned holdings in manufacturing, luxury goods, shipping lines, tobacco, chocolates and cheese production.
To learn about the wealthiest people in the world,
Stacker compiled net worth data from Forbes' Billionaires List as of Nov. 9, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about the richest people in the world and how they made their fortunes.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
#100. Daniel Gilbert
- Net worth: $15.6 billion
- Source of wealth: Quicken Loans
- Age: 60
- Country/territory: United States
At age 22,
Dan Gilbert was a co-founder of Quicken Loans, which became a leader in the online mortgage lending business. Gilbert has also invested heavily in rehabilitating downtown Detroit with buildings and jobs, and he owns professional basketball's Cleveland Cavaliers. He suffered a serious stroke in 2019.
Jason Miller // Getty Images
#99. Peter Woo
- Net worth: $15.7 billion
- Source of wealth: real estate
- Age: 76
- Country/territory: Hong Kong
Peter Woo chaired the property developer Wheelock and Co. and its subsidiary Wharf Holdings until he stepped down in 2015. Wheelock and Wharf have holdings in telecoms, ports, and retail. Woo attended the University of Cincinnati and Columbia University then started his career in banking in New York in 1972. He married Bessie Pao, the daughter of Hong Kong shipping magnate Y.K. Pao, and joined her family business in 1975.
South China Morning Post // Getty Images
#98. Eric Schmidt
- Net worth: $15.8 billion
- Source of wealth: Google
- Age: 67
- Country/territory: United States
Eric Schmidt was chief executive officer and chairman of Google from 2001 to 2011, overseeing its rise to becoming a tech powerhouse. In 2017 he co-founded Schmidt Futures to support scientific and technological innovation. In August 2020, Schmidt started a podcast series, "Reimagine with Eric Schmidt," to look at challenges for business, government, science, and technology in the wake of the global pandemic.
Sean Gallup // Getty Images
#97. Jerry Jones
- Net worth: $15.9 billion
- Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys
- Age: 80
- Country/territory: United States
After building up his wealth through the
oil and gas industry in Texas, Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL's most valuable franchise, in 1989 for $150 million. Jones, who played football in college, restructured the team after buying it—after which the team won three Super Bowl games, most recently in 1996. In addition to having bought this team, Jones owns the majority—78%—of Comstock Resources as of 2022, according to the proxy statement from the company, which drills for natural gas. He also has invested in Papa John's franchises, hospitality management, and real estate.
J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images
#96. Robert Pera
- Net worth: $16.1 billion
- Source of wealth: wireless networking gear
- Age: 44
- Country/territory: United States
Robert Pera, the son of a Levi Strauss denim executive, launched his startup Ubiquiti Networks at age 27 in San Jose, California. The wireless data communications products company was a hit and went public in 2011. Pera is now a controlling owner of the Memphis Grizzlies professional basketball team and has bought up luxury properties in New York, Seattle, Miami Beach, and elsewhere.
FMonkey Photo // Shutterstock
#95. Emmanuel Besnier
- Net worth: $16.2 billion
- Source of wealth: cheese
- Age: 52
- Country/territory: France
Emmanuel Besnier and his family own Groupe Lactalis, a French dairy manufacturer that is the largest maker of cheese in the world and also sells milk, yogurt, butter, cream, chocolate, and desserts. The company was founded by his grandfather in 1933 as a producer of Camembert and expanded under his father. Besnier took over after his father's death in 2000 and undertook several acquisitions to make Lactalis the third-largest dairy group in the world. He is frequently involved in pricing disputes with French dairy farmers.
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER // Getty Images
#94. Dilip Shanghvi
- Net worth: $16.2 billion
- Source of wealth: pharmaceuticals
- Age: 67
- Country/territory: India
Born in 1955 in Amreli, India, and raised in the city of Kolkata, Dilip Shanghvi founded Sun Pharmaceutical Industries after studying commerce at the University of Calcutta.
As managing director of the company, Shanghvi helped in making Sun Pharma successful. In 1994, he took the company public, which led to a rapid expansion, acquiring more than 12 brands and companies between 1999 and 2012. He also has been a personal investor—including in renewable energy.
Soumik Kar/The The India Today Group via Getty Images
#93. Rupert Murdoch and family
- Net worth: $16.3 billion
- Source of wealth: newspapers, TV network
- Age: 91
- Country/territory: United States
Australian-born
Rupert Murdoch founded the global media company News Corp in 1980. He bought and sold an array of media outlets in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, and today News Corp owns the New York Post, The Times of London, Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones, and Fox News. He is married to his fourth wife, former supermodel Jerry Hall, the ex-wife of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.
Jason Reed // Getty Images
#92. John Menard Jr.
- Net worth: $16.7 billion
- Source of wealth: home improvement stores
- Age: 82
- Country/territory: United States
Born in 1940 in Wisconsin, John Menard Jr. founded the home improvement chain Menards in 1972. Since then, this chain has continued to expand, so it now has more than 262 stores and is the third-largest home improvement retailer in the U.S., with an estimated
$13 billion in annual sales.
Khris Hale / Icon Sportswire // Getty Images
#91. Theo Albrecht Jr. and family
- Net worth: $17.1 billion
- Source of wealth: Aldi, Trader Joe's
- Age: 71
- Country/territory: Germany
Theo Albrecht Jr. owes the beginnings of his fortune to his father, Theo Albrecht Sr., and his uncle, Karl Albrecht, who built a discount grocery store empire in Germany after World War II. His father also bought U.S. grocery chain Trader Joe's in 1971. Albrecht Jr. shares his inheritance with the heirs of his brother, Berthold, who died in 2012. One of those heirs, Berthold's son Nicolay Albrecht, has accused his mother and three sisters of embezzling money from the family trust, and the case is being argued in the German courts.
Ralph Orlowski // Getty Images
#90. Savitri Jindal and family
- Net worth: $17.1 billion
- Source of wealth: steel
- Age: 72
- Country/territory: India
Born in 1950, Savitri Jindal
married the founder of the power and steel conglomerate Jindal Group, O.P. Jindal, in 1965. After her husband died suddenly in a 2005 helicopter crash, Jindal took over the Jindal Group. Along with her sons—Naveen, Ratan, Sajjan, and Prithvi—Jindal inherited a stake in the conglomerate. She also inherited the political constituency of her late husband, so she is a legislator in the state of Haryana in northern India. As a legislator, she has continued to work on pursuing her late husband's social welfare goals, including the promotion of the environment, health care, and education.
Rajkumar/Mint via Getty Images
#89. Li Shufu
- Net worth: $17.3 billion
- Source of wealth: automobiles
- Age: 59
- Country/territory: China
After studying engineering, Li Shufu
founded Geely in 1986, as a company selling refrigerator parts. Geely expanded over the years, beginning the production of motorcycles in 1996 and becoming a private carmaker a year later. In 2010, Geely bought Volvo, putting Shufu in headlines around the world.
VCG via Getty Images
#88. Changpeng Zhao
- Net worth: $17.4 billion
- Source of wealth: cryptocurrency exchange
- Age: 45
- Country/territory: Canada
Changpeng Zhao,
the richest person in the cryptocurrency industry, founded Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, in 2017. By 2021, Binance handled more than two-thirds of the total trading volume of all centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.
Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Getty Images
#87. Donald Bren
- Net worth: $17.4 billion
- Source of wealth: real estate
- Age: 90
- Country/territory: United States
Born in California in 1932, Donald Bren
started his career by spending some time building homes and a planned community. After getting this industry experience, Bren was among a group, including other investors and one relative, who bought a stake of 34% of The Irvine Company, a landowner and real estate development firm. When, in the early part of the '80s, the housing market in the U.S. slowed down, Bren began to buy out his partners. In 1983, he became The Irvine Company's majority shareholder and chairman—and, in 1996, he became its sole owner. In addition to his business pursuits, Bren has been involved in philanthropy, improving education and preserving land in California.
Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
#86. Steve Cohen
- Net worth: $17.5 billion
- Source of wealth: hedge funds
- Age: 66
- Country/territory: United States
Steve Cohen, an American
hedge fund manager and investor, founded the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors in 1992. SAC was successful in large part because its strategy was to pursue a high volume of aggressive trades. However, in 2014, SAC Capital pled guilty to the charge of insider trading. Since then, Cohen has founded another hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management.
Jim McIsaac // Getty Images
#85. Thomas Frist Jr. and family
- Net worth: $17.8 billion
- Source of wealth: hospitals
- Age: 84
- Country/territory: United States
Born in Nashville in 1938,
Thomas Frist Jr. founded the Hospital Corporation of America in 1968 with his father, as well as Jack Massey, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur. This corporation has expanded over the years and now has almost 200 hospitals, according to the HCA website. Frist isn't an officer of the corporation, but his sons are board members.
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#84. Wang Wenyin
- Net worth: $18.2 billion
- Source of wealth: mining, copper products
- Age: 54
- Country/territory: China
Wang Wenyin started a small business that sold power cords in rural China in 1994—and, since then, this business has grown into Amer International Group, a cable and copper company that employs almost 15,000 people.
Xiao Xiong/Southern Daily/Visual China Group via Getty Images
#83. Alexey Mordashov
- Net worth: $18.4 billion
- Source of wealth: steel, investments
- Age: 57
- Country/territory: Russia
Until 2022, when the EU and U.S.
imposed sanctions on various Russian oligarchs as a reaction to the war in Ukraine, Alexey Mordashov was the wealthiest man in his home country of Russia. He began his life in Cherepovets, a city located 300 miles from Moscow, where his parents worked as mill workers. Since then, he has made his wealth as the chief executive of Severstal, the country's largest mining and steel company.
Mikhail Svetlov // Getty Images
#82. David Tepper
- Net worth: $18.5 billion
- Source of wealth: hedge funds
- Age: 65
- Country/territory: United States
David Tepper, a hedge fund manager and investor, began
his finance career by working at Goldman Sachs, Republic Steel, and Equibank. In 1993, he struck out on his own and, with Jack Walton, founded Appaloosa Management L.P. Between 1994 and 2022, the value of the fund expanded from $300 million to $3.82 billion. Tepper is also a philanthropist who has focused on improving education and helping people in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New Jersey meet their basic needs—and he has also supported charities such as UNICEF and Feeding America.
Grant Halverson // Getty Images
#81. Qin Yinglin
- Net worth: $18.5 billion
- Source of wealth: pig breeding
- Age: 57
- Country/territory: China
After studying animal husbandry at Henan Agricultural University,
Qin Yinglin began his career at an enterprise owned by the government. He didn't enjoy this job, so he quit and started his own business, Muyuan Foodstuff. This pig breeding business eventually grew into the business it is today, with revenues over $12 billion in 2021.
Visual China Group via Getty Images
#80. Carl Icahn
- Net worth: $18.6 billion
- Source of wealth: investments
- Age: 86
- Country/territory: United States
Before starting his finance career,
Carl Icahn studied philosophy and medicine, and, after dropping out of medical school, joined the U.S. Army. After he was discharged, he worked in the finance industry—and, in 1968, founded his own brokerage firm, Icahn and Company. Over time, he became one of the most influential people on Wall Street. Icahn was one of the inspirations for Gordon Gekko's character in the movie "Wall Street."
Neilson Barnard // Getty Images for New York Times
#79. Radhakishan Damani
- Net worth: $18.6 billion
- Source of wealth: retail, investments
- Age: 67
- Country/territory: India
Radhakishan Damani
grew up in circumstances far different than those he lives in now: He was raised in a one-room apartment in a tenement block in Mumbai. He went to commerce college, dropped out, became a trader and broker in the stock market in the 1980s, and then, in 2000, started his own business. This business was D-Mart, a retail business—which, since the first one opened in 2002, has expanded to more than 200 stores across nearly 50 cities in India.
Dhananjay Bhagat // Shutterstock
#78. Leonard Lauder
- Net worth: $18.8 billion
- Source of wealth: Estee Lauder
- Age: 89
- Country/territory: United States
Leonard Lauder is chairman emeritus of Estée Lauder, the cosmetics company started by his mother in 1946. As chief executive, he oversaw the launch of brands such as Clinique and the acquisition of brands including Bobbi Brown and Aveda. He also is chairman emeritus of the Whitney Museum of American Art, which named its new downtown Manhattan building after him. His first wife Evelyn died in 2011, and in 2015 he married Judy Glickman, a widely recognized photographer. Lauder's memoir, "The Company I Keep: My Life in Beauty," was published in November 2020.
Patrick McMullan // Getty Images
#77. Iris Fontbona and family
- Net worth: $18.9 billion
- Source of wealth: mining
- Age: 79
- Country/territory: Chile
The wealthiest woman in Latin America,
Iris Fontbona took control of her husband Andrónico Luksic Abaroa's businesses when he died in 2005. She and her three sons own the majority share of copper mining company Antofagasta, the world's largest copper mining company. The family also owns Quiñenco, which controls Banco de Chile, copper products manufacturer Madeco, Chilean brewing giant Compañía de Cervecerías Unidas, and the CSAV shipping company. Fontbona is extremely private and is known to refuse all interview requests. The family runs a charitable foundation, Fundación Familia Luksic, supporting various efforts throughout Chile.
Canva
#76. Ray Dalio
- Net worth: $19.1 billion
- Source of wealth: hedge funds
- Age: 73
- Country/territory: United States
Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975 in New York, and it has since become the largest hedge fund in the world. Dalio has written several books that lay out his principles on work, goals, and leadership. He also is a practitioner and advocate of
Transcendental Meditation, and meditation courses are available to Bridgewater employees.
J. Countess // Getty Images
#75. Wang Wei
- Net worth: $19.6 billion
- Source of wealth: package delivery, self made
- Age: 52
- Country/territory: China
Wang Wei's wealth lies in his share of more than 60% of SF Express, a package delivery service in China. Wang started his delivery career in 1993, illegally transporting packages in a minivan between Hong Kong and the mainland at a time when the Chinese postal service controlled all deliveries. The company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2017. In 2018, it got the first license in China to begin drone deliveries.
VCG // Getty Images
#74. He Xiangjian and family
- Net worth: $19.6 billion
- Source of wealth: home appliances, self made
- Age: 80
- Country/territory: China
When he was 26 years old,
He Xianjgijan took the equivalent of just over $700 and started a small workshop producing lids for bottles, employing 23 residents of the town he grew up in, Beijiao. Over the years, this company, Midea, has expanded into an international company selling various electrical home appliances. In 2019, Midea's revenue was $39.5 billion.
Chen Gang // VCG via Getty Images
#73. Wang Chuanfu
- Net worth: $19.8 billion
- Source of wealth: batteries, automobiles, self made
- Age: 56
- Country/territory: China
Around
two decades ago, Wang Chuanfu created and followed through with a plan of buying a government-owned car manufacturer that was failing so that he could start manufacturing electric vehicles. This company, BYD, is now so successful that its sales of battery-powered cars rivals Tesla. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Chuanfu was among the first people in the business world who pivoted their businesses to meet the demand for masks—at one point producing around 5 million of them every day.
VCG via Getty Images
#72. William Lei Ding
- Net worth: $20 billion
- Source of wealth: online games, self made
- Age: 51
- Country/territory: China
William Lei Ding, the chief executive of online and mobile games giant NetEase, became China's first internet billionaire in 2003. Ding founded NetEase in 1997 with three employees, and the company moved into email domains, search engines, and games. NetEase also got involved in comics, forging a collaborative deal with Marvel Comics in 2017.
VCG // Getty Images
#71. Stefan Quandt
- Net worth: $20.3 billion
- Source of wealth: BMW
- Age: 56
- Country/territory: Germany
Stefan Quandt is the largest shareholder of German luxury carmaker BMW—a fortune he inherited from his father, Herbert Quandt, who rescued the company from bankruptcy and takeover in 1959. The younger Quandt is a deputy chairperson on BMW's board and has separate business ventures in homeopathic medicine, logistics, and solar energy.
picture alliance // Getty Images
#70. Jack Ma
- Net worth: $20.7 billion
- Source of wealth: e-commerce, self made
- Age: 58
- Country/territory: China
Jack Ma made his fortune with Alibaba Group, China's giant e-commerce business. Its record-setting initial public offering in 2014 raised $25 billion. Before starting his internet business, he was a college English teacher. He is a major supporter of efforts to protect the environment, and left Alibaba's chairmanship in 2019 to concentrate on philanthropy.
Chesnot // Getty Images
#69. Gennady Timchenko
- Net worth: $20.8 billion
- Source of wealth: oil, gas, self made
- Age: 70
- Country/territory: Russia
The wealth of
Gennady Timchenko and his investment company Volga Group lies in his holdings in Novatek, a giant gas company, and Sibur Holding, a petrochemical manufacturer. He also holds a large stake in a $27 billion oil production project in the Russian Arctic. In his free time, he heads KHL, Russia's national hockey league, and is president of SKA Saint-Petersburg Hockey Club. Born in the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic, he lives in Geneva and counts himself a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Mikhail Svetlov // Getty Images
#68. Abigail Johnson
- Net worth: $20.9 billion
- Source of wealth: Fidelity
- Age: 60
- Country/territory: United States
Abigail Johnson became chief executive officer of Fidelity Investments in 2014, making her the third generation of her family to run the mutual fund company. She has been chairman since 2016. The Boston-based company was founded by her grandfather, Edward Johnson II, in 1946.
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#67. Vagit Alekperov
- Net worth: $21 billion
- Source of wealth: oil, self made
- Age: 72
- Country/territory: Russia
Vagit Alekperov started Lukoil, the largest independent oil company in Russia, in 1991, and today he owns almost a quarter of the company. Lukoil produces oil and gas, mostly in Western Siberia, transports its product through pipelines and ships, and operates refineries and fuel stations in Russia and the United States. Alekperov graduated from the Azerbaijan Oil and Chemistry Institute, worked as an oil rig worker in Azerbaijan and Western Siberia, and was a Soviet deputy minister of the oil and gas industry. He and a partner own a Dutch shipyard, Heesen Yachts.
Alexei Druzhinin // Getty Images
#66. Colin Zheng Huang
- Net worth: $21.1 billion
- Source of wealth: e-commerce, self made
- Age: 42
- Country/territory: China
Colin Zheng Huang launched the e-commerce company Pinduoduo, better known as PDD, in 2015. He previously helped set up Google China in 2006. PDD went public in the United States in 2018. In the summer of 2019, he stepped down as chief executive of the online shopping company and lowered his stake. However, he still owns nearly 30% of the company and holds shares that control more than 80% of its voting rights.
VCG // Getty Images
#65. Lukas Walton
- Net worth: $21.4 billion
- Source of wealth: Walmart
- Age: 36
- Country/territory: United States
Lukas Walton—
a grandson of Walmart's founder, Sam Walton—is a business investor who inherited a large amount of money from his father, who died in a plane crash in 2005. Walton invests in businesses that fight against social ills and environmental problems. He also works as the director of the Walton Family Foundation, which protects the environment and supports education.
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#64. Takemitsu Takizaki
- Net worth: $21.4 billion
- Source of wealth: sensors, self made
- Age: 77
- Country/territory: Japan
Japanese businessman
Takemitsu Takizaki founded Keyence, which designs and develops electronic sensors, bar-code readers, and other components for automated factory systems. The products are used by Toyota and Toshiba. Takizaki stepped down from his position as chairman in 2015 but still serves as an honorary chairman. Before Keyence, he reportedly launched two businesses that went bankrupt, making him intent on keeping the sensor company debt-free.
IgorGolovniov // Shutterstock
#63. Michael Hartono
- Net worth: $22.1 billion
- Source of wealth: banking, tobacco
- Age: 83
- Country/territory: Indonesia
Michael Hartono's wealth is in the Djarum Group, a conglomerate he controls with his brother Robert Budi Hartono. The brothers inherited Djarum from their father. It is a major tobacco and clove cigarette manufacturer in Indonesia and holds stakes in banking, telecommunications, electronics, real estate, and investment companies. Hartono plays professional bridge, a game he learned as a child during the Japanese occupation of Indonesia in World War II.
ANTHONY WALLACE // Getty Images
#62. Cyrus Poonawalla
- Net worth: $22.4 billion
- Source of wealth: vaccines
- Age: 81
- Country/territory: India
In 1966,
Cyrus Poonawalla started the Serum Institute of India, which makes more doses of vaccines than any other company in the world—1.5 billion a year, including those for the flu, polio, and measles. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Serum has entered into various partnerships to make COVID-19 vaccines, including Covidshield, a vaccine Oxford University and AstraZeneca developed.
Madhu Kapparath/Mint via Getty Images
#61. Harold Hamm and family
- Net worth: $22.4 billion
- Source of wealth: oil and gas, self made
- Age: 76
- Country/territory: United States
Harold Hamm was born in 1945 in Oklahoma, the youngest of his sharecropper parents' 13 children. Though he grew up in difficult circumstances, Hamm eventually became successful in the oil industry. In 1967, he established
the oil company Continental Resources, where he was chief executive until the end of 2019. Additionally, Hamm co-founded the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance, of which he is chairman. He was a key donor to Donald Trump's presidential campaign efforts in 2016 and 2020.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for TIME // Getty Images
#60. R. Budi Hartono
- Net worth: $23 billion
- Source of wealth: banking, tobacco
- Age: 81
- Country/territory: Indonesia
R. Budi Hartono, along with his brother Michael Hartono, is the co-owner of the
cigarette maker Djarum Group. Their father, Oei Wei Gwan, started the business—and the sons who took over and modernized the company after its cigarette factory was nearly destroyed by fire and their father died in 1963. Now, Djarum Group produces almost one-fifth of cigarettes made in Indonesia. Additionally, the Hartono brothers are the largest shareholders in the nation's largest bank, Bank Central Asia.
John van Hasselt/Corbis via Getty Images
#59. Guillaume Pousaz
- Net worth: $23 billion
- Source of wealth: fintech, self made
- Age: 41
- Country/territory: Switzerland
After starting to program at the young age of 8 and studying at HEC Lausanne and Ecole Polytechnique,
Guillaume Pousaz founded the payments company Checkout.com in 2012. Since then, Checkout.com has grown to have over 1,500 staffers in almost 20 countries. In addition, Pousaz invests in startups and also mentors them. He is also a philanthropist who aims to improve education, by improving educational outcomes and access to education.
Horacio Villalobos#Corbis // Getty Images
#58. Susanne Klatten
- Net worth: $23 billion
- Source of wealth: BMW, pharmaceuticals
- Age: 60
- Country/territory: Germany
Susanne Klatten, who holds about one-fifth of automaker BMW's shares, inherited her wealth from her father, German industrialist Herbert Quandt. She also owns Altana AG, a pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals company. In 2007, she had an extramarital affair with a Swiss businessman who defrauded her of $10 million and tried to blackmail her. The businessman was convicted of extortion and sentenced to prison for blackmail in 2009.
picture alliance // Getty Images
#57. Germán Larrea Mota Velasco and family
- Net worth: $23.7 billion
- Source of wealth: mining
- Age: 69
- Country/territory: Mexico
Mexico's
Germán Larrea Mota Velasco owns the controlling share of the country's biggest copper mining company, Grupo México. He is president and chief executive of the company, which also operates in Peru and the United States and has diversified into infrastructure and rail transportation. In 2014, the company came under criticism after a copper mine spill in Sonora contaminated the local water supply in what is considered the largest environmental spill in Mexico's history.
Gary Whitton // Shutterstock
#56. Leonid Mikhelson
- Net worth: $24.4 billion
- Source of wealth: gas, chemicals, self made
- Age: 67
- Country/territory: Russia
Leonid Mikhelson started out as a construction foreman on a gas pipeline project in Siberia and today heads Novatek, which produces about 10% of Russia's natural gas. He is Novatek's largest shareholder, with a 25% stake. He also owns a sizable stake in Silbur, a petrochemical company. His business partner in both companies is Gennady Timchenko, a businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Nail Fattakhov // Getty Images
#55. Shiv Nadar
- Net worth: $24.4 billion
- Source of wealth: software services, self made
- Age: 77
- Country/territory: India
Shiv Nadar is a co-founder of
HCL Technologies, which started in 1976 and is now a global technology giant that offers software products, platforms, and services to business and industry. The company is known for hiring high school graduates and giving them on-the-job training. In July 2020, Nadar turned over the position of HCL chairman to his daughter. The Shiv Nadar Foundation, which he started in 1994, is focused on improving access to education.
The India Today Group // Getty Images
#54. Masayoshi Son
- Net worth: $24.5 billion
- Source of wealth: internet, telecom, self made
- Age: 65
- Country/territory: Japan
Masayoshi Son runs SoftBank Group, a mobile telecom and investment giant, which he founded in 1981. SoftBank
invested in lucrative startups like Yahoo, and today has major holdings in Uber and DoorDash. Son is its biggest shareholder, with a 26% stake. In June 2020, SoftBank announced it was launching a $100 million fund to invest in entrepreneurs of color.
Tomohiro Ohsumi // Getty Images
#53. Thomas Peterffy
- Net worth: $24.8 billion
- Source of wealth: discount brokerage, self made
- Age: 78
- Country/territory: United States
Thomas Peterffy owns an estimated 75% of Interactive Brokers, a company he founded in 1993. He is also chairman of the global automated brokerage. And he helped found the Boston Options Exchange, an options-trading company. Peterffy owns several horses and a lavish waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, along with other luxury properties. He emigrated from Hungary at age 21, unable to speak English, and got a job doing computer programming. He designed automated stock trading formulas and bought a seat on the American Stock Exchange before launching Interactive Brokers.
James Leynse // Getty Images
#52. Vladimir Lisin
- Net worth: $25.4 billion
- Source of wealth: steel, transport, self made
- Age: 66
- Country/territory: Russia
As a young man,
Vladimir Lisin was an electrical fitter in a Siberian coal mine and a steelworker. He is now chairman of NLMK Group, Russia's biggest manufacturer of steel products. He also owns the country's biggest freight rail operator, as well as port facilities and shipping companies. He built a giant shooting range complex north of Moscow and heads up several firearms-related organizations.