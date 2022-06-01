Biden says the US will be sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region.
The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance for Ukraine from the U.S. that will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, according to two senior administration officials. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the weapons package that will be formally unveiled on Wednesday.
The U.S. decision to provide the advance rocket systems tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.
Photos: In Ukraine, living in fear of death from above
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant near a penal colony in Olyonivka in territory under the Pro-Russian government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo)
STR
A resident injured in a Russian strike sits at a hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on the day two rockets struck the eastern Ukrainian town in the Donetsk region. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Girls smile at the camera in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022, amid the 3-month-old Russian invasion. Even in regions out of the range of the heavy guns, frequent air raid sirens wail as a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A dog walks among pigeons in a mostly deserted central Myru square as an air raid siren wails, a warning that a Russian missile could strike at any time, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
A wedding photograph lies among rubble from a Russian strike earlier in the war in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
A woman is evacuated from her home by volunteers from the Vostok SOS charitable organization in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022, as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
In this photo provided by Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers live inside the ruined Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 7, 2022. For nearly three months, Azovstal's garrison clung on amid the tunnels and bunkers under the ruins of the labyrinthine mill where a Ukrainian soldier-photographer documented the events before becoming a prisoner of the Russians. (Dmytro Kozatsky/Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office via AP)
Dmytro Kozatsky
A Ukrainian woman washes dishes in the basement of a building used as bomb shelter in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas - and often no running water. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Andriy Andriyenko
Captured Russian soldiers Alexander Alexeevich Ivanov and Alexander Vladimirovich Bobykin, right, leave the courtroom after their trial, accused of war crimes in Ukraine, in Kotelva, northeastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Elena kneels over the body of her husband Alexey after he died during shelling at the subway in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
An unexploded projectile protrudes from the side of the street in the town of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A Ukrainian woman peers through a bus window as civilians evacuate Soledar in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Andriy Andriyenko
People buy cigarettes and bread from a vender in the village of Staryi Saltiv, east Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. The village formerly occupied by Russian forces is back under Ukrainian control, albeit very close to the front line and under constant shelling. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
People look at a destroyed Russian tank placed at Mykhailivs'ka Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
With sandbags covering the window, hospital patients rest at Pokrovsk Hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
The photo of a Ukrainian soldier who died during Russia's invasion decorates his tomb at Bucha cemetery on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Children walk amid destroyed buildings in Mariupol which is Russian control in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo)
STR
Dina walks out of her home ruined by shelling in Horenka on the the outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Liudmyla Voronina opens a skylight window on the roof of her home damaged by attacks in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Voronina now lives alone here, fearing new attacks or that the roof will fall, after her son and grandchildren left because they didn't consider it safe for them. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A boy plays in front of houses destroyed by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
The body of a Russian soldier lies inside a henhouse in Vilkhivka on the outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A woman holds a child outside her family's heavily damaged house after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on the day two rockets struck the eastern Ukrainian town in the Donetsk region. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Captured Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin stands after a Ukrainian court sentenced him to life in prison in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The court sentenced the 21-year-old soldier for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Valeria cleans the bench outside her heavily damaged house, behind, after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after two rockets struck this town in the Donetsk region. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Magnets showing Russian President Vladimin Putin as The Godfather and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Captain America are for sale in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-the-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, southern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022, during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Kherson region has been under control of the Russian forces since the early days of the Russian military action in Ukraine. (AP Photo)
STF
