Biden tax proposal in focus at Group of 7 ministers' meeting

Biden's push to end what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a “race to the bottom” by low-tax countries has given new energy to Paris talks convened by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. These had stalled, in part due to an insistence by the Trump administration that multinationals be allowed to opt out of new international tax arrangements.

The tax talks in Paris focus on two pillars: One is a global minimum to prevent multinational companies from using complex legal and accounting schemes to move profits to low-tax countries where they do little or no business. The second is finding a way to tax companies — particularly Internet-based ones — that may reap profits in countries where they have no physical presence and thus pay no tax.

The minimum rate would deter tax avoidance because countries would agree to apply it to their companies’ foreign earnings if those earnings went untaxed overseas.