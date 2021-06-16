Biden warns of 'devastating' consequences for Russia if Navalny dies in prison

Asked about the Russian crackdown on Navalny's organizations and supporters, Putin responded during his earlier solo news conference in Geneva by talking about the Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the United States and the January 6 Capitol attack.

"We sympathize with what is happening in the states, but we do not wish that to happen in Russia," Putin said.

Putin said Navalny returned to Russia in order to be detained, knowing he had broken the law, but refused to say the opposition activist's name aloud.

"This man knew that he was breaking the law of Russia. He has been twice convicted," Putin said.

He repeated the official Russian position that Navalny had violated bail conditions by going abroad while unconscious after apparent Novichok poisoning last year, and failing to check in with Russian legal officers as required.

"He consciously ignored the requirements of the law," Putin said. "The gentleman in question went abroad for treatment. As soon as he went to the hospital he showed his videos on the internet. ... He wanted consciously to break the law. He did exactly what he wanted to do. So what kind of discussion can we be having (about him)?"

CNN's Richard Greene contributed to this report.

