Bitter blow: UK's former hub in Afghanistan taken by Taliban

“This idea we cannot act unilaterally and support the Afghan security forces is simply not true,” Mercer told the BBC. “The political will to see through enduring support to Afghanistan has not been there, and a lot of people are going to die because of that, and for me that is extremely humiliating."

Britain's defense secretary, Ben Wallace, expressed his concerns about the unfolding situation in Afghanistan but said the government had no choice but to follow the U.S. lead.

“When the United States, as the framework nation, took that decision, the way we were all configured, the way we had gone in, meant that we had to leave as well," he said on Sky News.

Wallace denied the decision Thursday to send around 600 British troops to Afghanistan to help the 4,000 or so remaining U.K. nationals in the country to leave was a panic measure, saying plans had been put in place months ago. The U.S. said Thursday that it was sending an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.