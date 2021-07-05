Blast at Thai factory; area evacuated over toxic fume fears

Other photos showed nearby homes with their windows blown out and wreckage in the streets, with black smoke billowing over the area even hours later.

The area around the blast is a mixture of older industrial complexes and newer housing developments that were built after the opening of the airport in 2006.

Jaruwan Chamsopa, who lives about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the factory, said the loud explosion in the middle of the night broke her house's windows, damaged the roof and caused parts of the ceiling to tumble down. She said the windows of every house on her road were broken as well.

“I was shocked when the explosion took place," she told The Associated Press. “I came out and saw a big fire in the sky.”

She said she and her husband and mother didn't evacuate until 8 a.m.

“I didn't realize that it would be such a dangerous chemical that I have to evacuate,” she said. "I am worried because the black smoke reached my house.”

Authorities ordered the evacuation of an area 5 kilometers (3 miles) around the scene and evacuation centers were set up in a school and a government office for those forced from their homes.