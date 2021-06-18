Blasts in Myanmar's biggest city kill 2, destroy army truck

A taxi not far away, near Tarmwe Market, exploded shortly after the truck blast, killing one person and injuring another, People Media said. Photos showed a bloodied body lying behind the vehicle, which had its windows and roof blown out and dented doors.

Security forces have killed hundreds of protesters and bystanders since February. In response, some militant activists began employing violent forms of resistance, even though they are heavily outgunned and outnumbered.

In the past two months there have been almost daily small bombings and arson attacks in major cities, as well as the killings of local administrators and police loyal to the junta. Generally no one has claimed responsibility for these attacks, though they are widely attributed to opponents of military rule.

Online reaction to Friday’s explosions, mostly among the junta’s opponents, was mixed. Many applauded the actions, but some also wondered if they were staged by the military to discredit the “people’s defense forces,” organized to repel attacks by the army and police. The government and its opponents each describe the other side as “terrorists.”

