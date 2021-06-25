Blinken basks in Biden's post-Trump Europe glow

“From the very first telephone conversation we had after Tony took the office of secretary of state, at the end of the telephone call I couldn’t help myself by saying ‘Tony, I still have to get used to the fact that I can speak to the American foreign secretary and always be of the same view because that used to be different beforehand,'” Maas said.

Maas hailed Biden's election as “a genuine game-changer for international politics, the biggest for quite a while.

“The United States are back on the international stage and that is really something that we missed,” he said on Thursday.

A day later, Le Drian offered Blinken similarly warm remarks of relief and appreciation.

“Welcome back," Le Drian said. “It is excellent news for all of us that America is back. It is a comeback to the values that we share, it is a comeback to the multilateralism that we built together and it is our responsibility to continue with it intensively. This is what France and the Europeans had to fight for alone for four very long years.”

