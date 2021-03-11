 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BMW remained profitable in 2020 with strong second half
View Comments
AP

BMW remained profitable in 2020 with strong second half

{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German luxury automaker BMW says net profit fell 23% last year to 3.86 billion euros ($4.62 billion) as the pandemic shuttered factories in the first part of the year. The maker of the X5 sport utility and 3-Series sedan said a strong second half meant it started 2021 with “a favorable tailwind.”

Operating profits for the second half of last year were 9.8% higher than the second half of 2019. The Munich-based company's sales were boosted by the early and strong economic recovery in China, where 2020 sales topped the year before by 7.4%.

China, the company's largest single market, helped BMW offset sharp drops in sales in Europe and the US.

Earnings were also supported by growth in the upper luxury segment including the large 7-Series sedan and the X7, which the company describes as an SAV, or sport activity vehicle. Those offerings carry higher profits per vehicle than smaller cars.

Sales of its Rolls-Royce luxury cars were off 26% to 3,756 during 2020, a fall attributed to a model change for the brands best-selling model, the Ghost. The company said the order book for the Ghost is now full well into the second half of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Challenges ahead for Biden's agenda

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties
World

Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Half a year after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, discreet Jewish communities in the Gulf Arab states that once lived in the shadow of the Arab-Israeli conflict are adopting a more public profile.

Meghan reveals 'concerns' within royal family about her baby's skin color
World

Meghan reveals 'concerns' within royal family about her baby's skin color

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has said there was concern within the royal family about her baby's skin tone, and her husband Prince Harry condemned his relatives for failing to criticize colonial undertones in media coverage, in a series of damning and disturbing claims that threaten to spark a racism scandal around Buckingham Palace.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News