 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boeing to build military aircraft drones in Australian city
0 Comments
AP

Boeing to build military aircraft drones in Australian city

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing has announced plans to build a new type of drone military aircraft in Australia.

Boeing said Wednesday it has selected Toowoomba city in Queensland state as the final assembly point for its unmanned Loyal Wingman planes. The first test flights were completed earlier this year.

The announcement comes less than a week after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance that will supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The deal was condemned by China and has heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Scott Carpendale, managing director of Boeing Defence Australia, said development of the new aircraft is going to plan. He said it uses artificial intelligence to operate in tandem with manned aircraft and was conceived, designed and developed in Australia.

It’s the first military combat aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in half a century. Boeing Australia is currently developing six of the aircraft in partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force.

Carpendale said no orders have been confirmed but the Australian government seems confident and happy about the Loyal Wingman's capabilities.

“There’s a significant interest from other countries," Carpendale added.

He said the drone will be built in a facility at Wellcamp Airport, which is owned by Wagner Corp.

Wagner chairman John Wagner said he hopes a defense and aerospace precinct at the airport will attract more companies in similar fields.

The project is expected to create 300 jobs during construction of the facility and 70 ongoing operational and production positions.

Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the announcement was “fantastic news” and represents the first time Boeing has set up a facility of its type outside North America.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Marto owner looks forward to new menu

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal
World

French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies.

+27
Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins
World

Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Facing Kremlin pressure, Apple and Google on Friday removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened for three days of balloting in Russia's parliamentary election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News