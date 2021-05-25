Boris Johnson’s former ally Cummings slams UK virus response

He tweeted: “If we’d had the right preparations + competent people in charge, we wd probably have avoided lockdown1, (asterisk)definitely(asterisk) no need for lockdowns 2&3.”

The government denies Cummings’ allegations. The prime minister’s spokesman, Max Blain, said “herd immunity from infection has never been government policy.”

Cummings’ critics are not surprised he is causing a fuss. The self-styled political disruptor has long expressed contempt for the civil service, many politicians and much of the media.

He was one of the architects of the successful campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, credited with coining the powerfully simple slogan “Take back control.” He also hired a firm linked to Cambridge Analytica, which detractors say unleashed the poison of data-harvesting and social-media manipulation into the British political bloodstream.

When Johnson, co-leader of the Brexit “leave” campaign, became prime minister in 2019, Cummings was appointed his top aide, a powerful post that saw him dubbed “Boris’s brain.” He slouched around Downing St. in sweatpants and T-shirts and spoke of his desire to radically reconfigure government. He irked many politicians, who grumbled about unelected advisers wielding undue influence.