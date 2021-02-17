Bosnian Serb health workers get COVID-19 jabs in Serbia

LOZNICA, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Bosnian Serb medical workers crossed into Serbia to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday after Belgrade donated vaccine doses to neighboring nations in a bid to highlight its regional reach and influence.

Serbia, a country of 7 million, has vaccinated more than 660,000 of its own people with the first of two doses. It has started administering the second shot, mainly with China’s Sinopharm vaccines, along with Russia’s Sputnik V and to a lesser extent, jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech.

Serbia is a European leader in terms of the speed of its vaccination rollout thanks to its strong relations with China and Russia.

Both the the Chinese and the Russian vaccines have not been approved by the European Union's medical authorities. Faced with a vaccine delivery slowdown, EU-member Hungary has approved the use of the Russian and Chinese shots while Croatia is considering using Sputnik V for its own inoculation drive.

The Bosnian Serbs were vaccinated in three Serbian towns that are close to the border with Bosnia. About 2,000 health staff from Bosnia’s Republika Srpska entity have applied for the jabs and several hundred will receive them daily, officials said.