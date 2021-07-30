Bosnian Serb lawmakers nix ban on Srebrenica genocide denial

But Bosnian Serb officials and officials in neighboring Serbia have refused to accept the designation.

As the top international body overseeing implementation of the peace agreement that ended Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, the Office of High Representative has the authority to impose decisions or dismiss officials who undermine the post-war ethnic balance and reconciliation efforts among the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim, Bosnian Serbs and Croats.

Inzko also banned the glorification of war criminals. He was appalled that Bosnian Serbs widely honor their wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic and military commander Ratko Mladic as heroes, though both have been convicted of genocide and sentenced to life in prison by the Hague-based tribunal.

“Inzko's decision will not be possible,” Bosnian Serb parliament speaker Nedeljko Sarovic said after Friday's vote. “It was wrong, unnecessary and it complicated the situation in Bosnia.”

The genocide in Srebrenica happened after Bosnian Serbs took control over the eastern enclave in July 1995. They executed Bosniak men and boys and dumped their remains into mass graves which were later dug up and reburied to cover the crime. The victims’ remains are still being unearthed and identified.

Inzko is leaving his post on Saturday following his resignation in May after 12 years in office. He will be succeeded by Christian Schmidt of Germany.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0