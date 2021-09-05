Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute

“The decision to interrupt the match was never within Anvisa's reach. However, fielding players who did not comply with Brazilian laws and health norms, and also offered false information to authorities did require the agency to act, at its time and its way," the Brazilian agency said.

Brazil called up nine Premier League players for the three rounds of World Cup qualifiers in September, including five starters, but none of them traveled to South America.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he and his players were upset by the turn of events, and that both teams would have liked to play the game. He and his squad were yet to leave the stadium more than two hours after the match was first interrupted.

“A match between some of the best in the world ends like this. I would like people in Argentina to understand that as a coach I have to take care of my players. If people come and say they have to deport them, I will not allow,” Scaloni told channel TyC Sports. “We wanted to play the match, so did the Brazilians.”

Brazil’s soccer confederation interim president Ednaldo Rodrigues said he found the decision of the health agency to be “strange.”

“At no moment was the Brazilian soccer confederation in favor of this,” he told TV Globo.