Brazil top court's ruling could free ex-President Da Silva

Many of powerful Brazilians imprisoned in the investigation will be able to seek release under the ruling.

The decision marks a key change for Brazil's top court, which in February 2016 accepted that defendants who have a conviction upheld may be jailed even their if other appeals are pending decision. Brazil's constitution states that no one can be considered guilty until due process is concluded.

The court confirmed that verdict in three other occasions, and as recently as April.

Justice Gilmar Mendes, who voted for the release of inmates who have yet to conclude their appeals process, said da Silva's case "contaminated" debate on the case.

"That was not good at all for rational debate," said Mendes, an open critic of the Car Wash probe, during the full court session.

Lula, as he is universally known among Brazilians, was jailed in April 2018 after a group of judges upheld his conviction for corruption and money laundering. His first conviction was issued by Sergio Moro, then a judge on a low court and later named justice minister by President Jair Bolsonaro.