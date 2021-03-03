Brazil economy faces headwinds after worst plunge in decades

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil is still surging, with a new record high 1,641 deaths reported on Tuesday. The state-run Fiocruz Institute said Tuesday that intensive-care unit occupation rates in 18 states and the Federal District had surpassed 80% – a level considered critical.

As a result, many state governors, scientists and health experts have begun pushing for stricter lockdowns.

Bolsonaro has forcefully opposed measures by governors and mayors to limit activity, though the Supreme Court ruled last year that such decisions are local authorities’ prerogative.

Brazil saw a robust rebound in the back half of 2020, with 7.7% and 3.2% growth in the third and fourth quarters, IBGE data showed. Family consumption buoyed results in both quarters, helped by the government welfare program, but that was discontinued at the end of the year.

Brazil’s economy was expected to contract less in 2020 than any other major economy in the region, the IMF’s Western Hemisphere director, Alejandro Werner, wrote in a report last month.

Nearly 14 million people were unemployed in Brazil at the end of 2020, a slight improvement from the third quarter, according to IBGE data. Even more were underemployed.