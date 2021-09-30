 Skip to main content
AP

Brazilian soccer great Pelé leaves hospital after weeks

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has been discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for nearly a month, according to a statement from the facility.

The 80-year-old Pelé removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

“The patient is stable and will continue with chemotherapy,” doctors from the Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement, without providing further details.

In recent days, Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery process in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

