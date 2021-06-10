Brexit trouble overshadows Biden and Johnson's first meeting

The arrangement has created a de facto sea border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which has enraged unionists in Northern Ireland and in Britain. But Johnson has yet to fully implement the protocol, for fear of food shortages in Northern Ireland among other things.

This, the EU correctly points out, is a violation of the treaty Johnson agreed with Brussels and a breach of international law. In March, the EU launched legal action against the UK over London's unilateral attempts to extend the Brexit grace period on food imports to Northern Ireland. Talks between Frost and his EU counterpart on how to resolve the impasse over the protocol failed to produce a solution on Wednesday, and there is no clear sign of one in the immediate term.

Back in September before he won the presidency, Biden warned that the Good Friday Agreement could not "become a casualty of Brexit," and said that any UK-US trade deal, touted by many as the most significant outcome of leaving the EU, "must be contingent upon respect for the agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period."

He doubled down on this stance as President-elect in November, saying the "idea of having the border north and south once again being closed, it's just not right."