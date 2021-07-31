Bring in the kids: Estonian city targets youths for jabs

But as the highly transmissible delta variant creates new infections even as vaccination rates rise among adults in Europe, there are fears that young people will now accelerate the spread of the virus.

Maria Theodoridou, head of the Greece’s National Vaccination Committee, said a significant increase has been noted in the past few weeks in Greece of positive cases in children and adolescents.

“Children and adolescents, as we know, are a source of spread of the virus,” Theodoridou said, adding that those most at risk were the people in the children’s environment who were unvaccinated.

Children getting infected “will lead to new variants and to a reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccines,” she warned.

Vaccination remains voluntary for children in Europe but in Denmark, where more than a third of all children 12 to 15 are getting their first dose, health officials are hoping parents will yield to recommendations for all to get vaccinated before returning to class.

In France, where a third of all children from 12 to 17 have received at least one dose, the French education minister prompted criticism this week for announcing that starting in September, unvaccinated students in that age group would be sent home from school if anyone in their class gets COVID-19.