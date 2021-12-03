 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Britain wants suspected Russian spy extradited from Germany

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Friday they have received a request from Britain to approve the extradition of a suspected Russian spy who worked at the U.K.'s Embassy in Berlin.

Brandenburg state prosecutor Marc Boehme confirmed a report by weekly Der Spiegel that Britain has asked for the extradition of David S., a British citizen, who was arrested at his home southwest of Berlin in August.

Federal prosecutors accuse S., whose full name wasn't released for privacy reasons, of having spied for the Russian intelligence service at least since November 2020.

Before his arrest the suspect worked as a local hire at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he received at work to the Russians.

Boehme, the state prosecutor, was unable to say how long it might take to consider the extradition request.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of South Korea’s last military dictator issued a brief apology over the “pains and scars” caused by her husband’s brutal rule as dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun Doo-hwan.

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Tuesday applied freshly adopted regulations and declared an area along the nation's border with Belarus off-limits to everyone except residents and people who live, work or study in the designated no-access zone.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tweed proving itself as a sustainable fabric in high demand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News