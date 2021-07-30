Britain wins wild Olympic debut of race with both men, women

TOKYO (AP) — Britain won the wild Olympic debut of the 4x100-meter mixed medley relay, where two men and two women per country swim different legs.

The United States finished fifth, ending Caeleb Dressel's hopes for six golds in Tokyo.

Each team gets to decide who swims which part of the race. The Americans tried a different strategy than everyone else, going with Dressel on the freestyle while the other seven teams all closed with a woman.

When 18-year-old Torri Huske passed off to Dressel after the butterfly leg, the Americans were more than 7 seconds behind the leaders in last place.

That was too daunting even for the world’s greatest male swimmer. Dressel turned in the fastest time, of course, but it wasn’t nearly enough to chase down all the teams ahead of him.

Britain claimed the gold with a world record of 3 minutes, 37.58 seconds. The silver went to China in 3:38.86, while Australia took the bronze in 3:38.95.

FINA, the sport’s world governing body, added two mixed relays to its program at the 2015 world championships in Kazan, Russia, where the 4x100 mixed freestyle relay also debuted.