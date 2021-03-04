Britain's Prince Philip undergoes procedure for heart condition

Prince Philip has rarely left Queen Elizabeth II's side since their marriage.

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, underwent a medical procedure for a heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

"The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital," the statement read. "His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days."

Prince Philip was first admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 16 "after feeling unwell." The Palace later confirmed he was being treated for an infection.

On Monday, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, also in London, for continued treatment of the infection and what the Palace said would be testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.