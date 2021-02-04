British FM says compromise needed for Cyprus talks restart

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister said Thursday that flexibility and compromise are key to making the most of a fresh United Nations bid to restart talks on resolving Cyprus’ decades-old ethnic division.

Dominic Raab said Britain is ready to lend its support in helping to “break the logjam” that has blocked a peace deal for nearly half a century, fueled tensions over offshore energy reserves and encumbered Turkey’s relationship with the European Union.

“I think a failure to reach a settlement after so many efforts would benefit no-one," Raab said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

“So again I urge all sides to come to the talks with a willingness to demonstrate flexibility and compromise and I was very heartened from our conversations about the scope for that and a positive outcome," Raab said.

Britain is Cyprus' former colonial ruler, and still maintains military bases on the island that's strategically placed between Europe and the Middle East.