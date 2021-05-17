British official says UK-EU relations 'bumpy' after Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Brexit minister predicted Monday that relations between the U.K. and the European Union would continue to be “bumpy” amid tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

David Frost said talks with the EU on ironing out the problems were “not hugely productive” so far.

“I think it will be a bit bumpy for a time, but there is a lot of business to be done,” he told the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee.

Since Britain made its final economic break from the 27-nation bloc at the end of 2020, the two sides have sparred over EU boats’ fishing rights in U.K. waters and new trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Post-Brexit trade rules have imposed customs and border checks on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. The arrangement was designed to avoid checks between Northern Ireland and Ireland, an EU member, because an open Irish border has helped underpin the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

But the new arrangements have angered Northern Ireland’s British unionists, who say they weaken ties with the rest of the U.K. and impose a heavy burden on businesses.