Britons rush to book holidays amid plans to end lockdown

The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the U.K.’s unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in December, up 0.1% from the previous month and 1.3% from a year earlier. The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 726,000 since the pandemic began last February, with 58.5% of the decline coming among people under 25.

But the figures don’t show the full impact of COVID-19 restrictions. Some 1.9 million workers remain on furlough, a government program that covers 80% of the wages for people who aren’t working but remain on their employer’s payroll.

“The sheer longevity of the crisis is taking its toll on firms, and young people in particular who have borne the brunt of jobs losses,” said Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving conditions for low-income people. The government “will need to address this in next week’s budget by both extending emergency support to firms while restrictions are still with us, and announcing fresh stimulus to power Britain’s economic recovery.”

Airlines and hospitality businesses have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, with restrictions all but shutting down international travel and closing pubs and restaurants for much of the past year.